‘This is a Country of Tapasvis:’ Rahul Gandhi When Asked if He Was a Tapasvi

On 8 January 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India was a country of ‘tapasvis’ (ascetics) and not, ‘pujaris’ (priests) when asked if he was a ‘tapasvi’. However, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Gandhi of denigrating ‘pujaris’.

The Congress leader was at a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Haryana leg when he had spoken about the Congress party believing in asceticism. After this, a journalist asked him if he considered himself a tapasvi now. In response to this question, he said that he has always been an ascetic and still was one.