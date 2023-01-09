Rahul Gandhi Has a Problem With Priests? No, BJP Accounts Share Clipped Video!

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, "यह देश तपस्वियों का देश है, पुजारियों का नहीं है। यह इस देश की सच्चाई है" [Translation: This is a country of ascetics, not priests, that is the reality of this country] is being shared on social media, claiming that Gandhi said he had a problem with priests.

Who are sharing this clip?: Amit Malviya, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT department in-charge, BJP Haryana's verified Twitter account, BJP Jharkhand state president Deepak Prasad and BJP UP social media convener Saurabh Marodia shared the video with a claim in Hindi, which said Gandhi now had a problem with priests.

(Note: Swipe right to view all claims.)