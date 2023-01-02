Who Is Sandeep Singh, Haryana Minister & Hockey Icon Accused of Sexual Assault?
Following the complaint, the Haryana Sports Minister handed over his sports portfolio on 1 January.
Following a sexual harassment complaint by a junior athletics coach, Haryana Sports Minister and BJP leader Sandeep Singh on Sunday, 1 January 2023, handed over his sports portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on "moral grounds."
The survivor accused Singh – the former captain of the Indian Hockey Men's team – of contacting her on Instagram, inviting her home, and sexually harassing her at his camp office later.
Singh, however, has dismissed the allegations as an effort to ruin his image. Here's everything you need to know about Sandeep Singh, whose life in sports has even elicited a biopic named Soorma (2018).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Sexual Harassment Haryana Hockey
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.