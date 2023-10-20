With Olympics in Sight, Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Faces Uncharted Journey at 37

“I so wish this happened 10 years ago. It would have made things a lot easier for me.”
Saurav Ghosal, India’s sempiternal squash superstar – who is usually stoic, and never really temperamental – did not particularly put an effort to conceal his feelings whilst stating the aforementioned, during a conversation with The Quint. By ‘this’, he is referring to a recent development.
Squash will be a part of the Olympics roster, come 2028. Ghosal will be 41 years of age.
In 2005, an 18-year-old Saurav saw his sport being in contention to be included in the 2012 Olympics, only for the suits of paramountcy at the Singapore IOC session to reject the proposal. Four years later, squash was again in the reckoning for the 2016 roster, only to be rejected again.
Bitterly disappointed, the son of Saurav’s then-coach Malcolm Willstrop, David had told The Guardian “Squash is played all over the world and yet 90 men sit in a hall and vote us out. I don't know what more the IOC wants from us.”
After rejections aplenty, including 2020 and 2024, squash’s Olympics inclusion was finally confirmed during the recently concluded IOC session in Mumbai.
The major question for now is – For Saurav Ghosal, the nine-time Asian Games and three-time Commonwealth Games medallist, has it happened a bit too late?
Saurav Stares at Difficult Conversations
Saurav answers from a crossroad – while the felicity of accomplishment is palpable, so is the perturbation of uncertainty.
Five years is a long time. It will take a big pull if I am to play at the LA Olympics. I need to discuss with my family and team, to see if it is realistically possible to push myself to that point and still be in medal contention. If I do win an Olympic medal for India, it’ll definitely be the crowning achievement of my career.Saurav Ghosal
“And what will this discussion revolve around?” we asked.
Saurav explains “To play in the LA Olympics will require a commitment for five years – not just from me, but from my family members, too. A lot of sacrifices are needed to be made – from my wife, father and everyone in my immediate family. I have asked them for plenty of such sacrifices all these years to facilitate my career. Asking for the same again for five more years will not be an easy request, really.”
18 Years, and 9 Medals in Between
It has been three decades of sacrifices from the Ghosal family, and unwavering dedication from the player himself, but the first major claim to fame happened 16 years ago.
Having just turned 20, Saurav won a bronze medal at the 2006 Asian Games, and became the first squash player to become an Arjuna awardee. Now, he has nine of them, with the latest couple being a team gold, and a singles silver, at the Hangzhou Asian Games earlier this month.
“Even in my wildest dreams, I did not think I would play in so many Asian Games, let alone winning medals! I am just grateful for the career that I have had,” Saurav says, reflecting on his inexplicable longevity in the game.
The Longevity Mantra
On being asked about the mantra, he meticulously explains:
There are two aspects to this. Firstly, thanks to my physical trainer Damon Brown, with whom I have been working for ten years. Secondly, it is about perseverance and hard work. I try to take care of my body as much as possible, and be very diligent with nutrition and recovery. This has helped me to be in the shape that I am today.
However, beyond his rigorous training regime that he religiously follows, and his zeal to add to his accolades, what works for Saurav is a fervent bond with his racquet.
The mental aspect is also very important. If you don’t enjoy the game and deeply love what you do, then you will not be able to play for long. It is essential to stay mentally fresh, but also in love with squash.Saurav Ghosal
Reclaiming Golf by Beating Pakistan
A part of the gold-medal-winning team at the 2014 Asian Games, Saurav saw his side returning with only a bronze from Jakarta, in 2018. The glitter, however, was reclaimed a few weeks ago, courtesy of a final triumph against Pakistan that was enthralling enough to turn those who hadn’t heard of the sport till now, to avid fans.
“It was great to take the gold back in the team event. There were plenty of difficult moments along the way, but we stuck together as a unit and produced great quality of squash. All that drama against Pakistan in the final was obviously very exciting for everyone watching, but for us, it was nerve-wracking! Fortunately, things fell our way,” Saurav recollects.
Albeit, the disappointment of losing out on the singles final is yet to completely subside.
Winning the silver is a big achievement – something that I am thankful for. Of course, I wanted to win the gold, but unfortunately, it did not work out according to plans.Saurav Ghosal
Mentoring Young Prodigies Like Anahat Singh
Meeting gaze with the difficult discussions that will soon ensue, Saurav finds himself at a surreal juncture. While contemplating on the plausibility of competing at the Olympics in his forties, he is also doubling up as a mentor-inspiration-everything for the next generation – those in the likes of Anahat Singh, who were not even born when he won his first Asian Games medal.
Speaking on the 15-year-old prodigy, Saurav says:
Anahat is someone I love to watch playing, because she plays with the love for squash that I spoke about. For someone who has played for as long as I have, it is very easy to lose that aspect of finding joy in the sport. She is doing very well, but at the same time, it is very important that we don’t put any undue pressure on her. She has all the potential in the world and will surely mature over time, but we need to give her the space to realise her potential.Saurav Ghosal
“Can this occasional mentoring role transition into the full-time coach by 2028, if you retire by then?” we ask.
“I’m not sure whether I’ll be a coach, but of course, I would want to be involved in some capacity. Squash has given me a whole lot, so I want to give it back by helping the next generation perform at the biggest stage,” Saurav replies.
‘Never Worried About Recognition’
For all he has done for two decades, and at a sport that demands everything that an athlete’s body can plausibly offer, Saurav should ideally be among the – if not the predominant one – poster-boys of Indian sports. Revered and lionised.
Albeit, he perhaps isn’t.
On being asked about whether it bothers him, Saurav says:
Every day when I go for training, even now, my sole focus is on becoming a better player. The moment I start thinking about whether I’m getting my due credit, I’ll lose this focus. The adage ‘Karm karo, fal ki chinta mat karo (keep working, don’t think about the result) is very apt in my life. I have never worried about recognition, and I’m very happy with whatever I have got. Obviously, it is totally human to always want more – be it money, love or respect. But my job is to be a better player, not yearn for recognition.Saurav Ghosal
“So, you’re still striving to unlock the best version of Saurav Ghosal?”
“Of course. I have always dreamt of being among the world’s top five players. It is something I have not achieved yet, but I am still striving hard. Besides that, I also want to win the World Championships for India,” he concludes.
