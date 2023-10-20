With Olympics in Sight, Squash Star Saurav Ghosal Faces Uncharted Journey at 37

“I so wish this happened 10 years ago. It would have made things a lot easier for me.”

Saurav Ghosal, India’s sempiternal squash superstar – who is usually stoic, and never really temperamental – did not particularly put an effort to conceal his feelings whilst stating the aforementioned, during a conversation with The Quint. By ‘this’, he is referring to a recent development.

Squash will be a part of the Olympics roster, come 2028. Ghosal will be 41 years of age.