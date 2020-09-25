‘Want Respect, Not Money’: Shaheen Bagh Dadi Elated At TIME’s List

“You have become world-famous now. How do you feel?”

*Giggles*

“I feel awesome.”

Everyone’s favourite ‘Dabang Dadi’ from Shaheen Bagh made it to the TIME’s list of 100 most influential people and people can’t keep calm!

82-year-old Bilkis Bano spent most of her life in a small viillage near Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, but last winter she, along with several other women at Shaheen Bagh, became a symbol of resistance across the country against the alleged divisive CAA-NRC-NPR.