‘BJP Targets Muslims’: TIME As Modi, Shaheen Bagh Dadi in Top 100

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has featured as one of world’s ‘100 Most Influential People Of 2020’ according to a list released by TIME, but the description written for him is hardly a testimony of his leadership.

PM Modi featured in the list for the fourth time (featured before in 2014, 2015 and 2017) along with several other world leaders including Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Jair Bolsonaro among others.

The description was penned by TIME editor Karl Vick.