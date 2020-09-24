Symbol of Resistance: How Bilkis Dadi Made it to TIME’s Top 100

Bilkis Bano, fondly known as 'Bilkis Dadi' of Shaheen Bagh has featured as one of world’s ‘100 Most Influential People Of 2020’ according to a list released by TIME.

Bilkis Bano is one face that pops in your head when you recall the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that shook India and grabbed eyeballs globally. During the protests, the women at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, became a powerhouse of hope, strength and determination.

The protests continued at a stretch for 101 days and inspired Shaheen Bagh style sit-ins across the country and Bilkis Bano became the movement’s icon.