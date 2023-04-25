Sakshi Malik Calls Out Centre’s Oversight Committee for Shedding ‘Fake Tears’

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, who is among the many Indian wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) sidelined chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has accused the Sports Ministry-formed oversight committee of expressing superficial sympathy and shedding crocodile tears, whilst recording their testimonies.

Eminent Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, levied allegations of sexual harassment on Singh in January, by organising a dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. While the protests were initially stalled when the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) formed an oversight committee, assuring the protestors of a probe, grapplers have once again decided to resume their dharna after three months of inactivity.