Wrestlers Appeal to SC for FIR Against Brij Bhushan as 7 Women Come Forward

Top Indian wrestlers, who have been sitting on a dharna in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since Sunday, 23 April, continued their protests against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whilst also moving Supreme Court for an FIR registration.

Allegations of sexual harassment were levied on Singh back in January, with the grapplers demanding his removal from the federation. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) formed an oversight committee to submit a probe report on the allegations, but with the report yet to be furnished after nearly three months, the wrestlers have now decided to continue their dharna until Singh’s arrest.