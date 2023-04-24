Wrestlers Protest: Sports Min Asks IOA to Set Up Committee to Oversee WFI Polls

With the country's top wrestlers going on a protest again, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has requested the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an Ad-hoc Committee to conduct fresh elections and manage affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The Ministry has declared as null and void the upcoming elections for the WFI scheduled on 7 May and asked the IOA to constitute a Transitory Committee or Ad hoc Committee to conduct elections and manage affairs.

The Ad-hoc Committee will also be empowered to manage the affairs of the WFI including the selection of athletes and making of entries for the participation of sportspersons in international events, for the interim period till elections of EC of WFI are held and the newly elected EC takes charge, said an order issued by the Ministry on Monday.