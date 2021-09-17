Remembering Periyar on Social Justice Day: Is This the TN He Envisioned?

As a tribute to social reformer and founder of the Dravidian movement ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, 17 September will be celebrated as the ‘Day of Social Justice’ in Tamil Nadu. This will be a yearly celebration.

Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy was an Indian social activist and politician who started the Self-Respect Movement and Dravidar Kazhagam. He began his political journey with the Indian National Congress in 1919. He then quit the party and participated in a series of non-violent agitations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Europe and the Soviet Union.

In 1939, he became the head of the Justice Party and in 1944, he changed its name to Dravidar Kazhagam. The party later split with one group led by C N Annadurai forming the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and M G Ramachandran forming the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

He fought against Brahminical dominance and gender and caste inequality in Tamil Nadu.

But is today's Tamil Nadu the world Periyar envisioned?