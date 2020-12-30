Rajinikanth Out, Who’ll Be BJP’s Tool Against Periyar’s Ideology?

When superstar Rajinikanth refused to apologise for his remarks on social reformer and Dravidian icon Periyar in January 2020, the BJP and the Sangh where overjoyed. RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy "thanked" Rajinikanth for "exposing anti-national DMK". BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said that "the time has come to liberate Tamil Nadu from fascist DMK".

The BJP and RSS saw Rajinikanth as a useful weapon in its battle against Periyar’s ideology that lies at the core of Dravidian politics. Periyar's atheism and anti-Brahmanism have been the biggest obstacle for Hindutva in Tamil Nadu.

However, the Rajinikanth political saga seems to have ended in an anticlimax for the BJP. On Tuesday, 29 December, the superstar announced that he won’t be forming a party or entering politics and cited health reasons for his decision.