Sorry, Won’t Say Sorry: Rajinikanth on His Statement About Periyar
Holding copies of news clippings, actor Rajinikanth said on Tuesday that he refuses to apologise to those who are protesting against his controversial remark on social reformer Periyar.
Rajinikanth, during an event held to mark the 50th anniversary of Tughlaq magazine, on 14 January, had said, “In 1971, at Salem, Periyar took out a rally in which undressed images of Lord Sri Ramachandramoorthy and Sita with a garland of sandals featured and no news outlet published it.”
Several complaints have been filed against the actor, slamming his statement and claiming that it was false.
Rajinikanth, showing copies of The Hindu and Outlook, clarified that, “I have magazines here to show what I said was true. I am telling what I saw. They are telling what they saw.”
Meanwhile, over 50 people of Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam gathered at Semmozhi Poonga, this morning, to protest against the actor’s statement.
Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam had also filed a complaint with the Coimbatore Commissioner of Police. They sought action under IPC sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).
They had slammed the actor for “spreading falsehood”, and promoting enmity between different groups, with the intent to malign Periyar's reputation. They had demanded an apology from the actor.
Meanwhile, activists of Athi Tamizhar Peravai even burnt an effigy of the actor, accusing him of spreading 'false' information.
