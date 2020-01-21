Sorry, Won’t Say Sorry: Rajinikanth on His Statement About Periyar

Dravidar Vidhuthalai Kazhagam had also filed a complaint with the Coimbatore Commissioner of Police. They sought action under IPC sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

They had slammed the actor for “spreading falsehood”, and promoting enmity between different groups, with the intent to malign Periyar's reputation. They had demanded an apology from the actor.

Meanwhile, activists of Athi Tamizhar Peravai even burnt an effigy of the actor, accusing him of spreading 'false' information.