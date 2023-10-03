Manipur Students' Killing: Tribal Body Announces End of Indefinite Shutdown

Background: Normal life had been crippled in Manipur's Churachandpur district after the dharna came into effect. On Sunday, 1 October, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the killing of two students, had arrested six persons – three men, one woman, and two minors.

Four of the six accused have been identified as Wohkhogin Baite, Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, and Lhingneichong Baite. The two minors, whose names The Quint has withheld, are aged 11 and 9.

The arrests were made in Churachandpur, and all six accused were taken to Guwahati in Assam for further investigation.

The two minors have been handed over to the district child protection officer of Kamrup Metropolitan in Assam.

Immediately after the arrests, ITLF, an apex body of tribals in Manipur, on Sunday night called the indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur district. Demanding the release of those arrested within 48 hours, the body added that, “failing which more intense agitation will follow in all hill districts of Manipur”.