Sushant Singh, SC vs Bhushan, LAC, COVID: Truth Is the Casualty

Look at the Sushant Singh Rajput case – apart from all of us having lost an excellent actor, the other casualty in this story has been – THE TRUTH.

Mumbai police

Patna police

Politicians in Maharashtra

Politicians in Bihar

Politicians in Delhi

Media bosses

Journalists in Mumbai, Delhi, Bihar

Bollywood personalities big, medium, small and has-been,

Lawyers

Ex-cops

Forensic experts

Doctors

Psychiatrists

Influencers

Cooks

Neighbours

Drivers

Friends

Associates

The list of those who’ve been a willing part of this circus is long – each grabbing their slice of attention, each gutting the truth in their own way, every day for over two months now. It has been distasteful to watch.

And the audience, too, has been glued to the drama, gripped by every spun out hashtag.

#SushantTruthNow

#1stStepToSSRJustice

#SushantWasKilled

#SushantRheaTwist

#ArrestRheaNow

#SSRWarriors

#DishaSushantMurderLink

#GlobalProtest4SSR

#CBITakesOver

#CBIForSSR

And there are many many more. The unfortunate fact is that none of this, none of it, has got us any closer to the truth. Should we all introspect? Yes. Will we? No.