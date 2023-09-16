Ramdas Athawale Interview: 'Country Needs Caste Census, Inter-Caste Marriages'

We are seeing a lot of atrocities against Dalits and minorities in the country today. We are in the 76 th year of Independence. Do you think successive governments through the years have failed to meet goals of equality?

I think it is the responsibility of state governments to control the atrocities against Dalits and other minorities. But as far as my experience in government, Opposition, and public life goes, discrimination against Dalit atrocities need to be seen from a social perspective rather than political.

Even Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar faced atrocities despite being so highly educated and coming from London School of Economics (LSE). Another point is that the Dalits considered discrimination as their fate. So, they would not realise when they are being subjected to any atrocities.

They would cite tradition and give in to untouchability and ostracism. They would think that abusing them is the right of the upper castes. Today, we are talking about caste census. It's a technical difficulty before the government that since caste system has been abolished, how can a caste survey be conducted.

Hence, no other governments before conducted caste census either. Even now, there are calls for a caste census to be conducted despite such technical difficulties. What I mean to say is - the casteism has been abolished by law by my experience is different.

I married a Brahmin woman. Their relatives and mine exchange greetings. Even Babasaheb Ambedkar believed that merely exchanging rotis will not abolish casteism, for that exchanges of betis (daughters) is also necessary.

If you want to bring communities together, there have to be inter-caste marriages. It is not right to just hold the governments accountable for atrocities. The government, of course is responsible but the bigger responsibility is with the society - the political parties, the social workers, etc. There are people who still believe in casteism. Some people think that a Dalit groom doesn't deserve to sit on a horse, not wear good clothes or own any property.

There are people still with such a mentality and hence there are atrocities. The state and central governments both need to work together to control them. But to put an end to atrocities, you need unity and equality and we all will have to work together for that.