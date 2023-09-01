"There was always was a communal undercurrent in India. The degree would vary on how stronger or not but there's always been an undercurrent there. And that is something that is part of your history, your historical, psychological makeup - the British rule, the policy of divide and rule," said Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury.

Speaking to The Quint ahead of the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai at the quaint library of the party's office, Yechury was unfazed by but not unaware of problems behind the reduction in the party's electoral strength in the past two decades.

Pushed to the sidelines after a three-decade long rule in West Bengal and several troubles in Kerala with Pinarayi Vijayan at the helm, the party merely has three Lok Sabha MPs, a substantial reduction from the 43 tally it got in 2004.

"Yes, you're right that our strength in the Parliament has reduced significantly. But the other yardstick is also the ability to influence the national agenda through populist struggles. Now, on that score, if you look at it, the communist relevance has in fact increased," said Yechury, citing the example of the farmers' protest that was heralded by Left parties and associated organisations that eventually forced the Narendra Modi government to bend.