Monsoon Session 2022: Newly Elected Members Take Oath in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha
While four members took oath in the Lok Sabha, 28 took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs.
On the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Monday, 18 July, newly elected members from various political parties took oath. While four members took oath in the Lok Sabha, 28 took oath as Rajya Sabha members.
List of MPs Who Took Oath in Lok Sabha
Among the four members who took oath in Lok Sabha were two BJP MPs – Ghanshyam Singh Lodi and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ – who represent the Rampur and Azamgarh constituencies, respectively. In addition, actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha took oath as an MP of West Bengal's Asanol from Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)'s Simranjit Singh Mann took oath as Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur.
List of MPs Who Took Oath in Rajya Sabha
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla were among the 28 members who took oath in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Mahua Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Vikramjeet Singh Sahani, Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, V Vijendra Prasad and Javed Ali Khan were others who took oath in the Rajya Sabha.
Iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja, celebrated athlete PT Usha, who were nominated to Rajya Sabha on 6 July, could not be present at the upper house for oath taking.
