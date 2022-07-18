Monsoon Session 2022: Newly Elected Members Take Oath in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha

A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Mahua Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak, Vikramjeet Singh Sahani, Randeep Singh Surjewal, P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, R Girl Rajan, S Kalyan Sundaram, KRN Rajesh Kumar, V Vijendra Prasad and Javed Ali Khan were others who took oath in the Rajya Sabha.

Iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja, celebrated athlete PT Usha, who were nominated to Rajya Sabha on 6 July, could not be present at the upper house for oath taking.