Music Composer Ilaiyaraaja and Athlete PT Usha Nominated to Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate both of them on their nominations.
Iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja and celebrated athlete PT Usha were nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 6 July.
