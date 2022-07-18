'Make Monsoon Session as Productive, Fruitful As Possible': PM Modi to MPs
"There should be dialogue and debate in the Parliament with an open mind," PM Narendra Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Monday, 18 July, and urged all the Members of Parliament to work together towards making the session as productive and fruitful as possible.
"Parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone's efforts. Therefore, it is important for all of us to make full use of the session," the PM added.
"There should be dialogue and debate in the Parliament with an open mind," the PM said.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is all set to begin on 18 July and likely to go on till 12 August.
The PM said that this session is important as the elections for the post of president and vice president of India are taking place. Voting for the same is underway on Monday.
This is the time we make resolutions for next 25 years as the country will celebrate its 100th year of Independence, he added while highlighting the importance of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
A total of 29 bills are likely to be presented in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Out of these, 24 are new bills.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.