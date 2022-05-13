'Every Day Is Justice Denied': Karuna Nundy on Marital Rape Split Verdict

Reputed advocate Karuna Nundy led the fight against the marital rape exception in the Delhi High Court for the last several years, and will continue to fight the case as it goes forward, after the court on 11 May delivered a split verdict on the controversial provision in the Indian Penal Code.

Section 375 of the IPC defines the offence of rape, with Exception 2 to the section saying: "Sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife ... is not rape."

This marital rape exception was challenged in the Delhi High Court by the RIT Foundation and the All India Democratic Women's Association – who were represented by Nundy – with additional petitions also filed by survivors of marital rape. They argued that the exception violates the fundamental rights of married women and should be struck down.

"It's been a long struggle," Nundy, who is well known for her advocacy on women's rights, told The Quint, adding that there were two rounds of arguments and with the status quo remaining in force thanks to the split verdict, "every day is justice denied".