Graphic Novel: How a Woman Escaped a Life of Marital Rape & Abuse After 6 Years

The Delhi High Court, after seven years, has finally reached the conclusion in the petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape. Exception 2 of the Indian Penal Code's Section 375 makes non-consensual sex by husband with his wife not a crime. On Wednesday, 11 May, the court delivered a split verdict on this 'marital rape exception.'

Beyond the laws are the stories of women, who have been fighting, surviving the heinous crime for years, with barely any legal protection. This is one such story.

The story of Anita, a 23-year-old woman from Rajasthan, who escaped a life of marital rape and violence after six long years – in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

(Name and certain details of survivor and her child has been changed to protect their identity. Trigger Warning: Descriptions of marital rape and violence. Reader discretion advised.)