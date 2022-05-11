Split Verdict on Marital Rape By Delhi HC: What Happens Next?

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 11 May, delivered a split verdict in the marital rape exception case with both judges on the two-judge division bench arriving at different conclusions.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher held that Exception 2 to Section 375 – which says that any sexual acts by a husband with his wife are not rape – violates Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution, and therefore needs to be struck down.

However, Justice C Hari Shankar disagreed and held that there were no grounds for the court to strike the exception down, which was justified under Article 14 because there was an intelligible differentia created by marriage.