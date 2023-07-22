ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Manipur Viral Video: Fifth Accused Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

Manipur Viral Video: Fifth Accused Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

The fifth arrested accused has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei, reports stated.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Manipur Viral Video: Fifth Accused Arrested in Sexual Assault Case
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Manipur Police has arrested a fifth accused person in connection with a video of sexual assault that went viral on social media on Wednesday, 19 July.

The latest person to be arrested in the horrific case has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19), the police said, as per India Today.

Four accused persons were nabbed in connection with the incident on Thursday, 20 July, and sent to police custody for 11 days.

In the shocking video that was widely shared on social media, a mob of men from the Meitei community in Manipur is seen parading at least two Kuki-Zo women towards a paddy field.
Also Read

Timely and Collective Action Could Have Helped Avert Most Atrocities in Manipur

Timely and Collective Action Could Have Helped Avert Most Atrocities in Manipur
ADVERTISEMENT

The women, who were visibly distressed and crying for help, were dragged and molested by their captors.

The incident seen in the video occurred in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on 4 May, after a Meitei mob descended the B Phainom village with ammunition, and allegedly burnt houses down – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state.

The first to be arrested in the case, Heradas, is seen wearing a green shirt in the viral video. A zero FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder), 354 (outraging a woman's modesty), 376 (rape), and 326 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read

Manipur Video: NCW Chief Responds to Flak Over Late Action, Here's What She Said

Manipur Video: NCW Chief Responds to Flak Over Late Action, Here's What She Said

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×