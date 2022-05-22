'Kisse', 'Kanoon', and Controversies: History of Gyanvapi

Since 1984, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) launched a nation-wide movement to 'reclaim' the sites of the mosques that they claimed were constructed by 'demolishing Hindu temples'. This included the Gyanvapi mosque.

The mosque first came into the news in 1991 when the BJP and VHP led a Ram temple movement in Ayodhya. 200 kilometres away in Varanasi, Hindu priests demanded the Gyanvapi mosque be handed over to them.