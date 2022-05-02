From Babri to JP Narayan: Tales of Two Civil Servants Who Defended Democracy

Be that as it may, let us flash back to the Emergency days of 1975, when this author was District Magistrate of Chandigarh, a position much junior to that of Union Home Secretary. Nevertheless, he stood by the Constitution and defended democracy within his limited capacity. This was when on 1 July 1975, Jayaprakash Narayan (JP), the leader of the massive JP movement and the ‘Enemy No 1’ of the state, was shifted to Chandigarh from Delhi. As, the district magistrate of the Union Territory, I was his custodian. TN Chaturvedi, the former Chief Commissioner of Chandigarh, who went on to become a Member of Parliament and Governor of Karnataka, wrote the following:

“JP was held in Chandigarh, at the premises of the prestigious Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research in view of his health;

In 1975 Devasahayam – a young and dynamic officer – was Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Chandigarh … He met JP on an almost daily basis. And he seized the opportunity to talk to one of the greatest men of India at what was a turning point in the history of the country. He did not treat JP as a guest of the government. He treated him as a man who had inspired millions of Indians to take up the cudgels for their rights. He looked upon him as the living connection with and an embodiment of the ideas and ideals that Mahatma Gandhi instilled in those who fought for our freedom. He treated JP with the respect due to him…