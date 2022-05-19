Gyanvapi Mosque Row: AIMIM Leader Held for Alleged Derogatory Post on 'Shivling'

The Varanasi court-mandated survey work of the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque complex, which had been conducted for three days, was completed on Monday, 16 May.

After the videography survey of the mosque ended, the counsel representing the petitioners' side claimed that a Shivling had been found after water was drained out of a pond in the complex. The Varanasi district court subsequently ordered the district magistrate to seal the area where the alleged Shivling had been found and prohibited the entry of any person to the area.

On the other hand, a mosque management committee member challenged the claim, saying that the object found was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazookhana, adding that the mosque management was not given a chance to present their argument before the court which issued the order to seal the area based on the claims made by the petitioners.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had passed an interim order directing the area within the mosque where an alleged Shivling was said to be found to be protected and said that Muslims must not be restricted from entering and praying in the mosque.