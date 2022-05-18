Photo of Nandi Statue in Maharashtra Falsely Linked to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

A photo of a Nandi (sacred bull of Lord Shiva) statute is being shared across social media platforms to claim that the photo is from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

It further stated that the statue faces the Gyanvapi Mosque, pushing the claim that the mosque was built after demolishing an existing Vishweshwar Temple in the 17th century.

However, this photo is from the Kashi Vishweshwar Temple in Wai, Maharashtra, and not Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi.