'No Attempt to Promote Hatred': Court Grants DU Prof Bail Over Gyanvapi Post

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Siddhartha Malik observed that the police's anxiety to maintain peace and order leading to Lal's arrest could be understood, but "the court has to employ higher standards while considering the need to send a person to custody."

It was noted that Professor Lal is a person of good repute with no criminal antecedents, and there is no likelihood that he would abscond.

As a result, the court granted him bail while specifically directing him to "strictly refrain from posting any social media posts or inverviews regarding the controversy which resulted in the present FIR."

Nearly four days after a complaint was registered against him, the Delhi Police on Friday arrested Lal. The cops stated that Lal, who teaches History at the Delhi University's Hindu College, had allegedly "intended to outrage reli­gious beliefs" through his social media post.

Reacting to Lal's arrest, a group of students had protested outside the Arts Faculty at the Delhi University's North Campus.