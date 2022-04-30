ADVERTISEMENT
NBA Star Dwight Howard Visits Varanasi, Hails PM for Transforming City
The basketball player shared how the trip to Varanasi was a rejuvenating experience.
NBA legend Dwight Howard recently visted Varanasi on a spiritual trip and has shared his experience on Instagram. According to his Instagram post, the trip has "rejuvenated his soul" and "humbled him".
In the caption, he also congratulated PM Narendra Modi for the way in which he has transformed the city. He added, "Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more."
