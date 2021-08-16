Hindutva Vigilante Groups Call the Shots: UP Police Just a Spectator

Video Producers: Maushmee Singh, Mayank Chawla

Video Editors: Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Sandeep Suman

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here whoever has seen this video, has been shocked, angered and saddened.

After watching this video of Afsaar Ahmed being assaulted by a mob in Kanpur even as his child pleaded for them to stop, a viewer named Aryan wrote – “Yeh kya kar rahe ho bhai?! Main bhi Hindu hoon yaar, Sri Ram Bhagwan ka naam aise lene ko mat kaho please! Mujhe dekhkar rona aa raha hai!” (What are you doing? I am a Hindu, too. Don't force someone to chant Sri Ram Bhagwan's name like this. This has brought me to tears.)