‘How Do They Sleep?’: Former Top Cop Slams Media Over Sushant Case

It’s been a year since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and investigating agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have probed various tangents related to his alleged suicide, alleged drug abuse, and the alleged misappropriation of funds by Rhea Chakraborty. However, none of the probes have reached any specific conclusion.

While the demand for #JusticeforSSR gained social and political momentum in the months following his death, the conviction by media trial of Rhea Chakraborty shook the nation.

Former Mumbai police chief Julio Ribeiro, in a conversation with The Quint, said that the reason none of the agencies have found out much yet is that because it was an obvious case of suicide.