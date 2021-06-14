An Apology to Sushant Singh Rajput

In a heartfelt poem written by Abhinav Nagar, Eijaz Khan expresses how we have failed Sushant Singh Rajput. Right from failing to celebrate his talent when he was here and then dragging it through the mud after his death, we have done it all.

We have done all injustices by him in the name of "Justice for Sushant" and today, we ask for forgiveness. For all the media trials, the WhatsApp forwards, the insensitive accusations, and the complete disregard for the feelings of all the people involved. We are sorry, Sushant.

Poetry: Abhinav Nagar

Performed by: Eijaz Khan

Edit: Veeru Krishan Mohan

Producer: Divya Talwar