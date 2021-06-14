There is No Life Without You: Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant

Rhea added that she is numbed by grief everyday but Sushant's reassuring words ring in her ears, giving her the strength to carry on. "It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you.

This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever", Rhea wrote.

Along with the note, the actor also posted a photo of her and Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June.