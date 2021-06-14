There is No Life Without You: Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Sushant
On his first death anniversary, Rhea pens a heartbreaking note for Sushant.
Sushant Singh Rajput's partner Rhea Chakraborty penned a heartbreaking note on his first death anniversary.
Rhea began by writing, "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me.
I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me".
Rhea added that she is numbed by grief everyday but Sushant's reassuring words ring in her ears, giving her the strength to carry on. "It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you.
This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever", Rhea wrote.
Along with the note, the actor also posted a photo of her and Sushant.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.