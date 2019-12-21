CAA Protests: Meet the Bengaluru Cop Who Reached Out to Keep Peace

But in the midst of the chaos, Dr Chetan Singh Rathor, DCP Bengaluru central, at the forefront of the protests at Town Hall, went viral for his efforts to make peace with the young protesters.

Two videos, one of him singing the national anthem and another of him requesting young students to trust him and accept his leadership. With the kind of police violence and riots that were witnessed across the country, the police officer has won the hearts of people across the country for his calm and understanding approach.

The Quint caught up with him, to understand his approach in a near-crisis situation.