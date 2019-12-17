21 Injured in Seelampur Violence; 2 FIRs Filed and 5 Detained

Twenty-one people, including 12 policemen, six civilians and three personnel from the Rapid Action Force, were injured in the Seelampur violence on Tuesday, 17 December, the Delhi Police said.

Five people have also been detained, with two FIRs registered at Seelampur and Jaffrabad police stations, they further said.

“Two police booths have been damaged. No lathi-charge was done by police,” Alok Kumar, the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police said regarding the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters demanding scrapping of the amended Citizenship Act and the police clashed in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area. The protesters reportedly torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth, according to PTI.