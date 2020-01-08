Be Peaceful, Wary of Authoritarianism: Guha to B’luru Protesters

Historian Ramchandra Guha spoke to a student-led 24-hour protest opposing the violence against JNU students, in Bengaluru on the afternoon of Wednesday, 8 January.

Several citizens and students sat next to the Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle in Majestic area from 6 pm on Tuesday till Wednesday evening, protesting the CAA, the proposed nationwide NRC and recent police violence against citizens and attacks on students.

Guha warned against being swept away by any extreme ideology.

“I would also like to urge to students the importance of non violence. We are against the authoritarianism of the right – Savarkars and Golwalkars. But if we are true to the heritage of Gandhi and Ambedkar, we must also be opposed to the authoritarianism of the Left – Naxalites and worshippers of Mao and Stalin,” he said.