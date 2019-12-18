Ramachandra Guha on Rise of Hindutva & 4 Reasons Behind ‘Jingoism’

Guha laid the blame for the shift in India’s sense of nationalism on four main grounds.

Corruption of The Congress Party

How one of the greatest parties that inspired the independence was reduced to one family.

“My one issue with Kerala is that they elected Rahul Gandhi to Parliament. Had he lost, the Congress would be out. Nehru will be appalled to see where Rahul Gandhi is now,” he said.

Hypocrisy of The Left

“The tragedy of the Indian communist parties is that they loved another country more than India: Stalin’s Russian, Mao’s China, Castro’s Cuba and so on. They still haven’t corrected it. If CPM had put a Bhagat Singh everywhere, could RSS have falsely claimed Bhagat Singh?" he asked.

Islamic Fundamentalism in Our Neighbourhood

“Fundamentalism is competitive; we can see this in Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he said.

Global Rise of Jingoist Nationalism

“This can be seen in the election of various leaders as heads of state across the world,” said Guha.