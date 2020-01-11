‘A Must Watch,’ Says Acid Attack Survivor on Watching ‘Chhapaak’

Premlata, an acid attack survivor, watched the first-day-first-show of Chhapaak on Friday, 10 January. Her verdict was simple: the movie is a “must-watch.

The Deepika Padukone-starrer follows the journey and struggles of an individual haunted by an acid attack in India. Padukone's character, meanwhile, is inspired by acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was a teenager when a man threw acid on her.

Premlata herself was just 16 when her ex-husband threw acid on her. All these years later, as she watches Chhapaak, emotions catch her on and she insists that such a ‘brave’ movie is very much needed.