‘A Must Watch,’ Says Acid Attack Survivor on Watching ‘Chhapaak’
Premlata, an acid attack survivor, watched the first-day-first-show of Chhapaak on Friday, 10 January. Her verdict was simple: the movie is a “must-watch.
The Deepika Padukone-starrer follows the journey and struggles of an individual haunted by an acid attack in India. Padukone's character, meanwhile, is inspired by acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who was a teenager when a man threw acid on her.
Premlata herself was just 16 when her ex-husband threw acid on her. All these years later, as she watches Chhapaak, emotions catch her on and she insists that such a ‘brave’ movie is very much needed.
“I’ve been reminded of many things, which is why I’ve been crying all this time. It’s reminding me of my journey, and of what happened to me. The way the acid was thrown, the way Malti has hidden her face. I used to do the same. Once when I stepped out, I’d removed my veil – I used to keep my face half-hidden – when I removed my veil, a woman fainted. Since that day, I didn’t remove my veil till my face got slightly better.”Premlata, acid attack survivor
She believes that everybody should watch the movie especially children.
“Everybody should watch this film. They will only understand if they watch it. Even children should watch it, so they can know what happens when you do something like this to someone, how painful it is. The film is very well-made. It reminded me of myself. It felt like it was happening to me... Acid was thrown on her (Malti) while she was walking, and on me while I was sleeping.”Premlata, acid attack survivor
Premlata’s fight against the system is still ongoing. Although her ex-husband was arrested and put behind bars, he is now out on bail. She is currently fighting to get compensation under the victim compensation scheme.
