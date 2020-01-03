Despite SC Order, Acid Attack Survivors Left Without Compensation

Thirty five years ago, it was the month of May. Premlata remembers clearly the summer which changed her life forever.

Premlata, then 15, was at her father’s place in Delhi. Things were not going down well at her in-laws’ place, whom she suspected of running a prostitution racket from their home. It was for this reason that Premlata had started living with her father and mother.

As she lied down under the tree to get respite from heat, a man who was allegedly paid by her husband poured acid on Premlata.