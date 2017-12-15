A Stalker Threw Acid on Laxmi; Today, She Urges You to Fight Back

(This story was originally published on 15 December 2017 and recounts acid attack survivor Laxmi’s fight against a system that perpetuates stalking and harassment. It is being republished in the context of acid attack on a 17-year-old girl near Dwarka metro station in Delhi on Wednesday morning. Three persons have been arrested by the police in the crime.)

In 2005, a man whose advances Laxmi Agarwal had spurned for two and a half years, attacked her while she was on her way to her summer job, and threw acid on her face. Laxmi recalls feeling like someone had burnt her alive.

Laxmi was just 15.

When the PCR van arrived to take her to the hospital, Laxmi recalls looking down at her hands and watching her skin melt away. “I could see my skin peeling away the same way plastic does when it is put on fire,” she recalls.