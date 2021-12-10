Ground Report: 13 Lives Lost in Botched Counter-Insurgency Operation In Nagaland

“We don’t want the Indian Army to come to Oting village. We don’t want anyone to disturb Mon,” says Phamsa Konyak, wife of late Phaokam Konyak, in deep anguish.

Phaokam was among the 13 civilians killed by the Indian Army in a botched counter-insurgency operation on 4 December, when the Army’s special forces “based on credible intelligence” mistook them for “insurgents”.

The incident took place at Tiru village in Mon district of Nagaland, just about 5-6 kms away from Oting village where the workers working in coal mine fields lived.

Phaokam, who worked in the coal mines of the village, was the sole breadwinner of his family, leaving behind his wife, three daughters and a year-old son.