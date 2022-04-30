Powerless: Auto Factory Workers Lose Fingers and Livelihood to a Deadly Machine

The piercing sound of the power press, a haunting memory of his supervisor pushing him to work more, and the excruciating pain – it all comes rushing back to Ranjan every time he looks at his right hand, which now has only one finger.

The memories of Ranjan’s accident in his factory are clear as day. He says, “I had washed my hands and was leaving for home that day. But the supervisor told me that there was urgent work… I don’t know what I was thinking. I sat on the machine and worked on 100 pieces. Then the power press cut my hand.”

Ranjan lost four of his fingers on that fateful day in 2018.