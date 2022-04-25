ADVERTISEMENT
5 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Building Collapses in South Delhi
Rescue operations are underway at the site in Satya Niketan.
Five construction workers were reported trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Monday, 25 April. Rescue operations are underway at the site to retrieve them.
A call about the collapse of the under-construction building was received by the Delhi Fire Service around 1:25 pm, following which 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
