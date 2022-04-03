2 Labourers From Punjab's Pathankot Shot at by Terrorists in J&K's Pulwama
A case has been registered against the terrorists who had fired at the two, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Two non-locals were shot at by terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama on Sunday, 3 April, as per the police.
The two, who were injured in the shooting in Litter area, are labourers hailing from Punjab's Pathankot. A case has been registered against the terrorists who had fired at the two, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"At about 7:15 pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons namely Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh – both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Litter area of Pulwama," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The police official said that the two were shifted to the Pulwama District Hospital in injured condition, where from Singh was referred to SHMS hospital in Srinagar.
The area has been cordoned off and a search for the assailants is on. An investigation is also underway into the incident.
