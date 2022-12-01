95% Of MCD Workers Aware of Air Pollution, Feel It Is Out of Their Hands: Study

This study was conducted between October and December 2021, where researchers interviewed staff from various levels within the MCD to gauge their awareness and attitude regarding air pollution.

Most of the staff said that they knew the term 'air pollution', but terms such as National Clean Air Program (NCAP) and City Action Plans (CAPs) were not as commonly known. Amongst the workers about 72.4% of engineers and 53% of the inspectors were aware of national policies related to air pollution.