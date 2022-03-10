Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Loses to Congress Candidate in Khatima

Dhami's propulsion to the CM post had come after a turbulent time in the hill state's politics, with BJP's Trivendra Singh Rawat resigning in March 2021. Following this, Tirath Singh Rawat took over the role, but stepped down in a matter of fourth months.

Dhami succeeded Tirath Singh Rawat to become the state's 11th CM. He has a strong hold over the youth of the state, having been the chief of the party's Uttarakhand youth wing – the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha – from 2002 to 2006.

He has also been the vice-president of the Uttarakhand BJP in the past.