Amid Polling, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Flaunts BJP Symbol; AAP Cries Foul

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of the BJP was accused by the Aam Aadmi Party of violating the election code of conduct as he went to vote during the 2022 Uttarakhand elections on Monday, 14 February.

Dhami and his wife were captured posing with Bharatiya Janata Party's symbol outside the polling booth in his constituency Khatima.

In photos shared online, including ones posted by the Twitter handle of Dhami himself, the CM and his wife could be seen openly donning BJP scarves, colours, and badges while voting continued for Uttarakhand's legislative assembly elections.

The objections were raised by AAP candidate SS Kaler, who is contesting against Dhami in Khatima constituency.

Dhami’s media adviser Vishwas Dobhal denied the allegations, Hindustan Times reported.

"Dhami is the chief minister. Wherever he goes people gather around him. He is not campaigning. He is visiting polling booths like any other political leader," he was quoted as saying in HT.