Uttarakhand Election Result Live: Pushkar Dhami's Maiden Test in Cong-BJP Fight

The counting of votes for the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in which 70 constituencies had gone to the polls last month, is slated to commence at 8 am on Thursday, 10 March.

Most exit poll results for Uttarakhand predict a drop in seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), forecasting a tough battle with their main challenger, the Congress.

Some of the key candidates in the poll battle include former chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat contesting from the Lalkuwa seat, and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in the fray from Khatima.