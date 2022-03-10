UP Election Results 2022: Counting To Begin Shortly, BJP Eyes Historic Return
Catch all the live updates of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 results here.
The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is set to begin at 8 am with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyeing a historic return and become the first ever party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state.
If the party manages to secure majority as predicted, Yogi Adityanath will also become the first chief minister of the state to retain the top post for a second consecutive term.
Meanwhile, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is looking to topple the BJP, with several exit polls predicting a massive spike in its seat tally and vote share.
The seat projections for the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have indicated that the parties will fail to make a mark, making the fight being a dual contest between the BJP and the SP.
Both Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav contested their maiden Assembly elections from the Gorakhpur Urban and Karhal constituencies respectively
The BJP in 2017 bagged a resounding victory by winning 325 out of the 403 Assembly seats
The SP, which was in an alliance with the Congress, had won just 47 seats in 2017
While the Congress had won just seven seats, the Mayawati-led BSP had won 19 seats
BJP Expresses Confidence in Victory
Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government with a comfortable majority.
Counting of Postal Ballots to Begin First
Speaking to ANI, Varanasi DM said that counting of votes will begin at 8 am with postal ballots.
Section 144 has been imposed in Varanasi ahead of the counting.
UP Elections: Data Shows Why Akhilesh Yadav's Fans & Critics May Both Be Wrong
About a year ago, hardly anyone would have expected the UP Assembly elections to turn into a close contest.
But now, it is very difficult to dispute that there has been a clear increase in support of Akhilesh Yadav's alliance and that the 2022 election has been much closer than previous Assembly election or the last two Lok Sabha polls.
The main question is: Have the SP and its allies done enough to pull off an upset in this election?
A key aspect that has often been ignored – both by SP's critics and even supporters – is the enormity of the challenge before the party.
